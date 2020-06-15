संजीवनी टुडे

अभी तो इतना कुछ बाकी था सुशांत? आप एक ताकत थे और आप हमेशा रहेंगे: संजना सांघी

संजीवनी टुडे 15-06-2020 13:36:10

  1. Was Sushant still left You were a force and you will always

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया। उनके निधन के बाद से ही लगभग पूरी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री शोक में है। बॉलीवुड सितारों के साथ-साथ आम जनता ने भी सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को सोशल मीडिया के जरिए श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।


नई दिल्ली। अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया।  उनके निधन के बाद से ही लगभग पूरी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री शोक में है। बॉलीवुड सितारों के साथ-साथ आम जनता ने भी सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को सोशल मीडिया के जरिए श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। वहीं, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के निधन को लेकर उनकी अपकमिंग फिल्म की को-स्टार संजना सांघी ने एक वीडियो शेयर किया है, जिसमें वह एक्टर को याद करते हुए भावुक नजर आईं। वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए संजना सांघी ने लिखा कि अभी तो बहुत कुछ बाकी था सुशांत? 

Sanjana Sanghi

एक्ट्रेस संजना सांघी ने सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को याद करते हुए लिखा, "अभी तो इतना कुछ बाकी था सुशांत? आपने मुझे कुछ दिनों में ही बहुत कुछ दिया है।  इसके लिए मैं हमेशा आपकी आभारी रहूंगी।" एक्ट्रेस ने आगे लिखा, "मैंने अपना वेब पेज करीब 100 दफा रिफ्रेश किया, क्योंकि मुझे उम्मीद थी कि मैं कोई बहुत गंदा जोक पढ़ रही हूं। मैं इनमें से किसी को भी संसाधित करने के लिए सुसज्जित नहीं हूं। 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

. . You gave me a forever, within a limited number of days, and for that. I’m forever grateful. - our beloved novel, The Fault In Our Stars A forever of learnings, and of memories. I refreshed my web pages a 100 times hoping I’m reading some sort of horrible joke. I’m not equipped to process any of this. I don’t think I ever will be. I’m definitely not equipped to articulate my feelings, this is me failing, but trying. After 2 years of seemingly all the possible difficulties one single film can face, with all sorts of crap constantly being written, and being relentlessly pursued. We were supposed to FINALLY see our film - my first film, and what you told me you believed was your best film yet, together. Amidst your journey, you somehow found a way and had a desire to yell out to me from the opposite side of set screaming “Rockstar, itni achi acting thodi na karte hain paagal!” ; To guide me over things big & small through our film’s process, To tell me to conserve my energy on set; To discuss even the smallest nuance you thought could change the narrative of a scene and would whole heartedly accept my disagreement; To discuss ways in which we could together forge a brighter educational future for the children of India. You were a force Manny, and you always will be. We’re going to spend an eternity to try and make sense of what you’ve left us behind with, and I personally never will be able to. I simply wish you never left us behind in the first place. Just know, you have a country full of millions, looking up at you, smiling at you, thankful for you. As you smile back at us, from up above. The fact that you get to spend the rest of your time by your mother’s side, I know you gives the only happiness you wanted in the world. #RIPSushantSinghRajput

A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96) on

हम आखिरकार अपनी फिल्म देखने वाले थे, मेरी पहली फिल्म और आपने मुझे कहा था कि आपको भरोसा है कि यह सबसे बेस्ट फिल्म होगी। अपनी यात्रा के बीच, आप को किसी तरह एक रास्ता मिला और आपने सेट के दूसरी साइड से चिल्लाना शुरू किया, 'रॉकस्टार, इतनी अच्छी एक्टिंग थोड़ी न करते हैं पागल।" 

Sanjana Sanghi

संजना सांघी ने सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की याद में आगे लिखा, "फिल्म की प्रक्रिया के दौरान हर छोटी और बड़ी चीजों पर मेरा मार्गदर्शन करने के लिए, मुझे सेट पर अपनी ऊर्जा के संरक्षण के बारे में बताने के लिए, उन तरीकों पर चर्चा करने के लिए, जिनसे हम भारत के बच्चों के लिए एक उज्जवल शैक्षिक भविष्य बना सकते हैं, आप एक ताकत थे और आप हमेशा रहेंगे।" 

Sanjana Sanghi

एक्ट्रेस ने आगे लिखा, "काश कि आप हमें अपने पीछे छोड़कर न गए होते। पता है, आपके पास लाखों लोगों से भरा देश है, जो आपको देख रहा है, आपको देखकर मुस्कुरा रहा है और आपका आभारी है।" 

यह खबर भी पढ़े: नवाजुद्दीन के भाई ने आलिया के खिलाफ दर्ज किया केस, बोले- मुझसे पैसे मांगे गए और...

ऐसी ही ताजा खबरों व अपडेट के लिए डाउनलोड करे संजीवनी टुडे एप

Tags
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत सुशांत का निधन सुशांत को याद कर भावुक हुईं संजना सांघी संजना सांघी ने शेयर किया वीडियो sushant singh rajput sushant passed away sanjana sanghi gets emotional over sushant sanjana sanghi shared video
Share

More From entertainment

Scroll Back To Top
This Indian cricketer still cant believe Sushants death said such a thing

सुशांत के निधन पर अभी भी विश्वास नहीं कर पा रहा यह भारतीय क्रिकेटर, कही ऐसी बात

15 Jun 2020

Girlfriend Riya Chakraborty arrives in hospital saddened by Sushant Singh Rajputs death

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत से बेहद दुखी गर्लफ्रेंड रिया चक्रवर्ती पहुंची अस्प्ताल

15 Jun 2020

Mother Usha Nadkarni broke wit Sushant Singhs demise quote I thought it is a rumor

सुशांत स‍िंह के निधन से टूट गईं 'मां' ऊषा नाडकर्णी, बोली- मुझे लगा कि यह अफवाह है....

15 Jun 2020

Arjun Kapoor had last chat with Sushant on WhatsApp see screenshot

सुशांत के साथ आखिरी बार व्हाट्सएप पर अर्जुन कपूर से हुई थी बातचीत, देखें स्क्रीनशॉट

15 Jun 2020

Why did Sushant do the same thing on everyones tongue

सबकी जुबां पर बस एक ही बात ‘सु-शांत’ आखिर ऐसा क्यों किया?

15 Jun 2020

Arjun Bijlani did Sushant this last message screenshot shared said something was felt

अर्जुन बिजलानी ने सुशांत को किया था ये लास्ट मैसेज, स्क्रीनशॉट किया शेयर, बोला- कुछ तो फील हुआ था...

15 Jun 2020

Career News

DLEd exam will be conducted on 30th August in Rajasthan state online application started from today

Rajasthan/प्रदेशभर में 30 अगस्त को होगा D.L.Ed परीक्षा का आयोजन, आज से शुरू हुए ऑनलाईन आवेदन

15 Jun 2020

Class X science examination should be canceled number according to average Association

10वीं कक्षा की विज्ञान परीक्षा हो रद्द, एवरेज के हिसाब से लगे नंबर- एसोसिएशन

15 Jun 2020

Last date to fill the application form for back paper examination today apply online

बैक पेपर परीक्षा के आवेदन पत्र भरने की अंतिम तिथि आज, करें ऑनलाइन अप्लाई

14 Jun 2020

Last date for filling the forms of examinations of Kumaon University is 30 June

विश्वविद्यालय की परीक्षाओं के फार्म भरने की अंतिम तिथि 30 जून तक

11 Jun 2020

Interesting News

The extent of haughtiness the fruit full of crackers fed to the pregnant elephant kept waiting in the water for 3 days

हैवानियत की हद: गर्भवती हथिनी को खिला दिया पटाखे से भरा फल, 3 दिन तक पानी में खड़ी करती रही मौत का इंतजार

03 Jun 2020

Drunken person took a whole bottle of liquor in his stomach doctors saved his life by surgery

नशे में धुत व्यक्ति ने पेट में डाल ली शराब की साबुत बोतल, डॉक्टरों ने सर्जरी कर बचाई जान

01 Jun 2020

80 littis 10 plates of rice 40 rotis do not fill the stomach of this sabh the real reason came out

80 लिट्टी, 10 प्लेट चावल, 40 रोटी से भी नहीं भरता इस सख्स का पेट, सामने आई असली वजह

31 May 2020

This is the most expensive shoe in the world your life will also blow your senses

ये है दुनिया का सबसे महंगा जूता, कीमत जान आपके भी उड़ जायेगे होश!

29 May 2020

Sports News

Still not believing in Sushants demise Shikhar Dhawan

अभी भी सुशांत के निधन पर विश्वास नहीं हो रहा : शिखर धवन

15 Jun 2020

Danish Kaneria appeals to PCB to lift lifelong ban

दानिश कनेरिया ने पीसीबी से आजीवन प्रतिबंध हटाने की अपील की

15 Jun 2020

Gareth Bell achieved a special achievement completing 250 matches for Real Madrid

गैरेथ बेल ने हासिल की खास उपलब्धि, रियल मैड्रिड के लिए पूरे किये 250 मैच

15 Jun 2020

Sarfraz Ahmed said it was difficult to accept the removal from the Pakistani team

सरफराज अहमद ने कहा, पाकिस्तानी टीम से हटाये जाने की बात को स्वीकार करना कठिन था

15 Jun 2020

Technology News

BSNL removed Dhansu plan Recharge for less than Rs 400 for unlimited 365 days as well as SMS and data

BSNL ने निकाला धांसू प्लान! 400 रूपये से भी कम के रिचार्ज में करे पूरे 365 दिन तक अनलिमिटेड बातें, साथ ही SMS और डेटा भी...

15 Jun 2020

Good news for Jio customers these users are getting a free oneyear Amazon Prime subscription see Gulabo Sitabo sitting at home

Jio ग्राहकों के लिए खुशखबरी, फ्री में मिल रहा है एक साल का Amazon Prime सब्सक्रिप्शन, घर बैठे देखें 'गुलाबो सिताबो'

14 Jun 2020

Whatsapp is bringing the most beautiful feature now it will work in four devices simultaneously

Whatsapp लेकर आ रहा है सबसे धांसू फीचर, अब एक साथ चार डिवाइसेज में करेगा काम!

14 Jun 2020

Vodafone Airtel and Jio are offering these special plans 4 GB data and 100 SMS daily

Vodafone, Airtel और Jio दे रहे हैं ये खास प्लान्स, रोजाना मिलेगा 4 GB डाटा और 100 SMS

13 Jun 2020

Automobiles News

Car maker company Reno will lay off 14600 people globally

कार निर्माता कंपनी रेनो वैश्विक स्‍तर पर करेगी 14600 लोगों की छटनी

29 May 2020

Hyundai Motors produced 200 cars on the first day of operation

हुंडई मोटर्स नें परिचालन शुरू होने पर पहले दिन किया 200 कारों का उत्‍पादन

09 May 2020

Amethi Female Corona positive returned from Ajmer shift to isolation center

अमेठी: अजमेर से लौटी महिला कोरोना पॉजिटिव, आइसोलेशन सेंटर में शिफ्ट

05 May 2020

Sedan Car Model S Now to catch 100 kmph speed in just 25 seconds

सेडान कार Model S: अब मात्र 2.5 सेकेंड्स में 100 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की पकड़ेगी स्पीड

25 Apr 2020

Crime News

Anyone from Bengal can be made Minister of State for Home Mamata Banerjee will be under pressure

बंगाल से किसी को बनाया जा सकता है गृह राज्य मंत्री, ममता बनर्जी पर बढ़ेगा दबाव

15 Jun 2020

Three including two women arrested with huge amount of ganja

भारी मात्रा में गांजा के साथ दो महिला समेत तीन गिरफ्तार

15 Jun 2020

Newly married woman dies under suspicious circumstances

नवविवाहिता की संदिग्ध हालात में मौत

15 Jun 2020

Crime Woman and youth hug death due to love affair police investigating

Crime: प्रेम प्रसंग के चलते महिला और युवक ने मौत को गले लगाया, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

15 Jun 2020

Trending Now
Recommended
Follow Us:
देश
प्रदेश
विदेश
खेल
मनोरंजन
बॉलीवुड
टीवी
हॉलीवुड
जीवन शैली
हेल्थ
फैशन / ब्यूटी
खाना खजाना
जीवन मंत्र
व्यवसाय
तकनीकी
गैजेट्स
कंप्यूटर
रोचक खबरें
इतिहास
जानकारी
सम्पादकीय
धर्म
अजब - गजब
चुटकुले
अपराध
ऑटोमोबाइल
राजनीति
कैरियर
Videos
Site Map
© 2019 Copyright Sanjeevni Today, Jaipur. All Rights Reserved.
Designed by dailyhuntnews.com

Loading..

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.