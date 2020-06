म्यूजिकल ड्रामा फिल्म 'परिणीता' के 15 साल पूरे, विद्या और संजय ने शेयर किया VIDEO

Thank you everyone for giving so much love to this film! #15YearsofParineeta @balanvidya #SaifAliKhan @vidhuvinodchoprafilms @diamirzaofficial @moitrashantanu @swanandkirkire #BishwadeepChatterjee #Rekha @raimasen @pradeepsarkar

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on Jun 10, 2020 at 2:36am PDT