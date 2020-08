VIDEO: मलाइका अरोड़ा ने फैंस को दी ब्यूटी टिप्स, बोलीं- कॉफी के साथ स्क्रब करने से आपकी स्किन हो जाएगी मक्खन

Who said coffee is always bad for your health. Here's a tip to turn that villain into a hero. Body scrub: Mix the leftover cofee ground with Some brown sugar and coconut oil. It serves as an easy, imstant and aromatic home scrub. The caffeine in the coffee has potent antioxidants that help protect skin from sun damage and helps promote overall skin health #MalaikasTrickOrTip #OrganicBodyScrub#DIYBodyScrub

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Aug 15, 2020 at 10:25pm PDT