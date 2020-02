VIDEO: एकता कपूर ने मंदिर के बाहर गरीबों को बांटे केले, यूजर बोलें- आपको कोई बीमारी हो जाएगी

The gap between a celebrity and a pap has totally narrowed down now. The celebs happily pose for us and even chat with us. We feel very comfortable clicking them. But what when the public gets too close to comfort? #ektakapoor too was giving out bananas to the beggars outside the temple and she happily agreed to give pictures to the public, even though the bodyguard refused. But then she suddenly walked away. Watch here why?

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Feb 22, 2020 at 3:23am PST