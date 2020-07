VIDEO: टीवी शो 'कुमकुम भाग्य' के सेट पर लगी आग, बाल-बाल बचे कलाकार

A fire broke out on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya, earlier on Saturday, 18th July 2020. Thankfully, Shabir-Sriti & everyone else including all actors & crew members of the show are safe! 🙏🏻❤️ No casualties were reported. Property damage has occurred with some portion of the set being majorly affected. Shooting is expected to resume again from Sunday morning! - Thank you to all you guys for your concern about Shabir & for sending in love & blessings for his safety ❤️ #pankhabrigade - 🎥: Video footage from the sets! • #shabirahluwalia #sritijha #kumkumbhagya #rockstarfuggi #AbhiGya #कुमकुमभाग् #loncengcinta #ahkalbim #twistoffate #iniyaIrumalargal #alegedragostea #sindhooram #TiSha #rockstarabhi #abhitherockstar #TEAMSHABIR

