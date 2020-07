VIDEO: छोटे बच्चे के डांस को देख बोले अनुपम खेर, इसे ढूढ़ने में कृपया मेरी मदद करें

Here is a young boy from somewhere in India from a poor family but amazingly rich talent. A big @govinda_herono1 fan and fantastic dancer. Please help me find him. Would love to sponsor his studies and training as a performer. Please write to herman@anupamkhercompany.com. 🙏😍👍 #Talent #StreetsOfIndia

