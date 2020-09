VIDEO: जरीन खान के इंस्टाग्राम पर 9 मिलियन फॉलोअर्स, ब्लैक एंड व्हाइट टॉप पहन पेरिस की सड़कों पर किया डांस

Celebrating my Insta Family of 9M 💃🏼 Thank you for all your Love ... keep it coming ❤️ #9M #InstaFamily #Blessed #Gratitude #HappyHippie #MoulinRouge #Paris #France @koovsfashion #ZareenKhan P.S. Thats a massive blower below me ... if I was wearing a dress , I would’ve definitely had my #MarilynMonroe moment 😄

A post shared by Zareen Khan 🦄🌈✨👼🏻 (@zareenkhan) on Sep 14, 2020 at 4:30am PDT