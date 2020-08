खुदा हाफिज में कुछ ऐसा होगा अन्नू कपूर का किरदार, देखें टीजर

Meet Usman Murad, an Afghan Pathan cab driver and a good samaritan. When everything stood against Sameer, Usman was his only confidant in a foreign country. @mevidyutjammwal @shivaleekaoberoi @annukapoor @aahanakumra @shivpanditt @kumarmangatpathak @abhishekpathakk @farukkabir9 @mithoon11 @arradhyamaan @panorama_studios @Disneyplushotstarvip @zeemusiccompany

A post shared by Annu Kapoor (@annukapoor) on Aug 7, 2020 at 12:33am PDT