सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की बहन ने पोस्ट शेयर कर लिखा- काश मैं तुम्हे हर चीज से बचा पाती

संजीवनी टुडे 27-07-2020 21:36:48

अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की बहन श्वेता सिंह कृति ने उन्हें याद करते हुए सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट शेयर किया है। इस पोस्ट में श्वेता ने सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के निधन से चंद रोज पहले उनसे हुई व्हाट्स एप चैट का स्क्रीन शॉट शेयर किया है।


मुंबई। अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की बहन श्वेता सिंह कृति ने उन्हें याद करते हुए सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट शेयर किया है। इस पोस्ट में श्वेता ने सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के निधन से चंद रोज पहले उनसे हुई व्हाट्स एप चैट का स्क्रीन शॉट शेयर किया है। इस चैट में सुशांत और उनकी बहन के बीच की मजबूत बॉन्डिंग साफ पता चल रही है। इस चैट में श्वेता सुशांत से न्यूयॉर्क आने के लिए कह रही हैं। साथ ही सुशांत ने भी लिखा है कि उनका भी बहुत मन करता है। भाई-बहन की इस बात से साफ जाहिर है कि श्वेता सुशांत को एक महीने के लिए अपने पास अमेरिका बुलाना चाहती थी।

श्वेता ने एक लम्बा पोस्ट लिखते हुए खुलासा किया कि-'मुझे हमेशा से यह कहा जाता था कि मां और पापा एक बेटा चाहते थे। क्योंकि मम्मा का पहला बच्चा एक बेटा था, जिसे उन्होंने डेढ़ साल की उम्र में ही खो दिया था। मेरे पहले सिब्लिंग से मेरी कभी मुलाकात नहीं हुई। लेकिन मां और पापा को अपने दूसरे बेटे के लिए बहुत उम्मीदें थीं। उन्होंने मन्नत मांगी और मां भगवती की करीब दो साल तक पूजा भी की। जब दिवाली के दिन मैं पैदा हुई तो उन्होंने मुझे भाग्यशाली माना और लक्ष्मी जी बताया। उन्होंने अपनी साधना जारी रखी और एक साल बाद मेरे भाई का जन्म हुआ। शुरुआत से ही वह काफी प्यारा था और अपनी मुस्कान से सबका दिल जीत लेता था। मैं अपने छोटे भाई के लिए बहुत प्रोटेक्टिव थी। क्योंकि मुझे लगता था कि मैं ही उसे इस दुनिया में लाने के लिए जिम्मेदार हूं। हम एक साथ खेलते, नाचते, पढ़ते, सोते और हर चीज एक साथ करते थे, इससे लोग यह भूल गए थे कि हम दो अलग-अलग इंसान हैं।'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Part 2: I was completely shocked and as well as happy to see him and asked him how he got there, because his building was at-least half a kilometer away. He told me that he was feeling alone and anxious and wanted to be with me. I pondered for while thinking how adventurous and courageous he was to escape his building with a watchman and then walking half a kilometer and entering my building right under a watchman’s nose and finally finding my class and me. I found his explanation of running away from his building pretty viable as I knew that feeling, When I was dropped off at the school for the first time, I kept crying and asking Dad not to leave me, “Please don’t leave me here alone” that feeling... initial anxiety to be separated from family members and be somewhere where you don’t know anybody. And as a 5 year old protective big sister, I assured him that he can be with me. First, I tried to hide him in between me and my friend, but somehow my class-teacher noticed him while taking attendance. I was myself a little scared, but to protect my little brother, I stood up and told her that he is not feeling well and asked if he could stay with us until dismissal. To my amazement, the teacher agreed and we were so happy, but little after 2 periods as the social norm will have it, he was sent back to his building but by that time we have had so much fun that all of his anxiety were gone. Fast forward in 2007, I remember the day when I got married and as I was leaving, Bhai hugged me tight and we cried a lot. Physically we won’t stay together anymore, we won’t get to see each other that often anymore as I was moving to USA. Both of us got too busy with our lives. Bhai got into Bollywood and kept making us all proud with his accomplishments but I remained protective about him. I would often ask him to come and visit me in the US so that we can relive our childhood once again away from all the noise. I only wish I could have protected him from everything....I still wish I will wake up to see my Bhai... just right next to me and will realize this whole episode was just a nightmare and nothing more. #BhaikikahaniBehankizabani #Downthememorylane #LuvuBhai

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on

श्वेता सिंह कीर्ति ने अपनी इस पोस्ट में अपनी स्कूल की कहानी बताते हुए लिखा-'जब स्कूल में हमारी बिल्डिंग अलग-अलग हो गई। एक दिन लंच के बाद मैंने अपने भाई को अपनी क्लासरूम में देखा। हम जब 4-5 साल के ही थे। मैं उसे देखकर हैरान भी थी और खुश भी थी। मैंने उनसे पूछा कि वो यहां कैसे। क्योंकि मेरी बिल्डिंग उनकी बिल्डिंग से करीब आधा किलोमीटर दूर थी। भाई ने मुझे बताया कि वह अकेला महसूस कर रहा था और मेरे साथ रहना चाहता था।' श्वेता सिंह कीर्ति ने अपने और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के बारे में बताते हुए आगे लिखा-'साल 2007 में, मुझे याद है वो दिन, जब मेरी शादी हो गई और मैं जा रही थी। भाई ने मुझे कसकर गले लगाया और हम खूब रोए। अब हम एक साथ नहीं रह सकते थे। हम दोनों ही अपनी जिंदगी में व्यस्त हो गए। काश कि मैंने भाई को हर चीज से बचाया होता। मैं अब भी यही चाहती हूं कि मैं भाई को देखने के लिए उठूं, मेरे बगल में वो हो और मुझे महसूस हो कि यह सब एक बुरा सपना है और कुछ नहीं है।'

श्वेता सिंह कृति का यह पोस्ट काफी भावुक करने वाला है। वहीं सुशांत की बहन के इस पोस्ट पर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड अंकिता लोखंडे ने दिल वाली इमोजी बनाकर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है। सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को गुजरे डेढ़ महीने हो गए है, लेकिन अब भी फैंस के जहन में उनकी यादे ताजा है। 24 जुलाई को सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आखिरी फिल्म 'दिल बेचारा' डिज्नी प्लस हॉटस्टार पर रिलीज हुई है, जिसे दर्शकों का भरपूर प्यार मिल रहा है। अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने 14 जून को मुंबई के बांद्रा स्थित अपने फ्लैट में सुसाइड कर ली थी।

