VIDEO: शिल्पा शेट्टी और राज कुंद्रा ने यूं मनाया करवाचौथ का त्योहार

Today was dedicated to the man who is a true representative of who a ‘partner’ should be. He fasts with me( since 11 years) stands by me through thick & thin, and makes life beautiful in the most amazing ways imaginable. Thank you for everything, @rajkundra9. I love you, Cookie ❤️🤗🧿🥰😘 Happy Karva Chauth!🌙😍 . . . . . #KarvaChauth2020 #husbandandwife #partners #bestfriends #blessed #gratitude #family

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Nov 4, 2020 at 9:15am PST