लॉकडाउन में स्ट्रीट-फूड्स खाने का आनंद ले रही हैं मौनी रॉय, शेयर किये 2 VIDEO

If you are a vegetarian you don’t have to miss the indian street food coz you can order from the best @chhappanbhog.auh 👉🏻 my favourites are pyaaz kachori, paanipuri Chaat, Channa Bhatura, samosa, ladoos, ummmm and everything 😬 Blessed with the best @anishavarma ♥️♥️

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on May 30, 2020 at 12:38am PDT