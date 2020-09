फरहान अख्तर के स्टाफ मेंबर 'रामू' का निधन, बॉलीवुड की कई हस्तियों ने किया व्यक्त शोक

Dear Ramu, You have been part of our family before I was born and my childhood is peppered with memories of time spent in your care, most vividly of you taking us to school, playing Atari, going to Bandra fair and you being the person who introduced me to the Disco 80 smash hit ‘Funky Town’! You were always smiling, just like in this picture. From the first time I remember seeing you to 4 decades later when we last met. Thank you for the years of love you have given us all. We are lucky to have had you grace our lives. Rest in Peace. ❤️

