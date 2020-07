पवित्र रिश्ता में सुशांत के साथ काम कर चुकी आशा नेगी से नाराज फैन, एक्ट्रेस बोलीं- क्या ये जरूरी है कि ट्रेंड को फॉलो करें और...

It was a life changing experience to be a part of #pavitrarishta🌸Working with the best cast and crew, this show was bound to be the no. 1 show at the time..I received a lot of love from the fans as Poorvi and still cherish my days working with the team..💜 Now you can binge watch all episodes of Pavitra Rishta on ZEE5 for free. Download the app and watch now. #PavitraRishtaOnZEE5 @zee5shows

A post shared by MsNegi (@ashanegi) on Jun 29, 2020 at 2:56am PDT