गुलजार के 86वें जन्मदिन पर बेटी मेघना ने शेयर की ब्लैक एंड व्हाइट तस्वीर

I know I’m protected Because his arms cradle me. I know I walk the right path Because his little finger leads me. He dabbles in celluloid So I know I can see. I know I can write Because his ink flows in me. I know I can Because he believes. I know I am Because he is. (Thank you for the 📷 @khamkhaphotoartist )

