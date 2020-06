Bigg Boss 13 फेम हिन्दुस्तानी भाऊ ने एकता कपूर के खिलाफ दर्ज की शिकायत, लगाए ये आरोप

Police Complaint filed today by me against anti national people Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor for disrespecting our indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country. @alikaashifkhan @narendramodi @indianarmy.adgpi @cmomaharashtra_ @amitshahofficial @timesofindia @@shifuji_jaihind @adityathackeray

