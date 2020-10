अनुपम खेर और सतीश कौशिक ने पूरी की फिल्म 'द लास्ट शो' की शूटिंग, शेयर की तस्वीर

It is a wrap for me and my friend @satishkaushik2178 for our movie #TheLastShow. It has been the most satisfying, energising and enriching experience to be working in this film. Especially sharing the screen space with the great #KaushikSaab. Also working in the times of #Covid19 was really a new and humbling experience. Waiting to sharing our labour of love with the world soon. Watch out for this space. 🙏😎😍 #Film #PassionAndPaseenaFilms #GauharMahal #Bhopal

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on Oct 13, 2020 at 9:31pm PDT