मशहूर गायिका अनुराधा पौडवाल के बेटे आदित्य पौडवाल का 35 वर्ष की उम्र में निधन

Devastated hearing this news !! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more ! What an amazing musician , what a lovely human being with a beautiful sense of humour ! We have collaborated on so many projects ! Just can’t come to terms with this !prayers for his family ! Love you Aditya .. will miss you

A post shared by Shankar Mahadevan (@shankar.mahadevan) on Sep 11, 2020 at 10:20pm PDT