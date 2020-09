अभिनेत्री दीपिका सिंह ने सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की मां संग तस्वीर, लिखा भावुक नोट

To my mummy, How well you managed to work from home with the help of stitching clothes while balancing time for our studies as well household chores. I remember never stressing about how we are going to look in our school functions or occasions as you always use to put extra effort to dress us with your creative mind. I never thought these were so difficult tasks until i experienced on my own. You use to scold me and correct me whenever I was wrong & I use to always get angry with you for that until I never realised that how much energy one needs to correct somebody . You made me learn that being self independent is very important & if we put our pure efforts with positive frame of mind then the result is always going to be in our favour. You made me learn uncountable wonderful things and i can't thank you for enough for motivating me whenever I needed it the most. It’s very inspiring to see the way you are always ready to learn new things & The way you came out strong through Covid with your positive frame of mind & a good yoga routine. You will always remain the most important person in my life. #iloveyoumommy Thank you @madirakshi_ for the beautiful challenge . #bondsthatgobeyond #challengeaccepted I nominate @imrashamidesai @devoleena @kanicamaheshwari @aslimonalisa @missnisharawal @ashnoorkaur @poojabanerjeee @pranitaa_pandit @tinaintinseltown @shrutiisharmaa @preetishamohapatra @apurva.dance @aakansha_kapoor to take the #BondsthatGoBeyond challenge. All you need to do is upload a photograph of yourself with the most precious bonds in your life & in a few words, thanks them from being there. Be sure to thank & nominate others to take the challenge. @sonytvofficial @sonypicturesnetworks #GoBeyond #happydaughtersday

