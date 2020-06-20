संजीवनी टुडे

एक्टर सुशांत सिंह की दोस्त ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, बोली- हम दोनों ने की थी सुसाइड पर बात

एमटीवी वीजे अर्चना अदलखा ने अपने दोस्त सुशांत सिंह राजपूत से पहली बार मिलने पर बात की, उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट लिखकर बताया कि कैसे दोनों ने सुसाइड पर बात की थी।


मुंबई। बॉलीवुड एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने 14 जून को मुंबई के बांद्रा स्थित अपने फ्लैट में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली थी। सुशांत की सुसाइड ने सभी को हिलाकर रख दिया है, फैन्स शॉक में हैं। एक्टर के दोस्त और नजदीकी जानकारों ने सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट लिखकर उनके साथ बिताए पलों को याद किया। एक्टर के निधन के बाद बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री भी दो अलग-अलग हिस्सों में बंट गई है। जहां कुछ सेलिब्रिटीज का आरोप है कि एक्टर के साथ इंडस्ट्री में भेदभाव किया गया और उनके टैलेंट की कद्र नहीं की गई।

sushant

इसी बीच सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की एक फ्रेंड ने सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट लिखकर एक्टर को याद किया है और बताया कि कैसे सुशांत बाकी लोगों से एकदम अलग थे। एमटीवी वीजे अर्चना अदलखा ने अपने दोस्त सुशांत सिंह राजपूत से पहली बार मिलने पर बात की, उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट लिखकर बताया कि कैसे दोनों ने सुसाइड पर बात की थी। बालकनी से कूदकर कैसा महसूस होगा इस बारे में भी चर्चा की थी, इसके साथ ही अर्चना ने सुशांत के साथ एक फोटो शेयर की है जिसमें वह मस्ती के मूड में नजर आ रहे हैं।

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The very FIRST time I met him was at his Bandra house and we spoke about suicide. I remember us looking down from his balcony which was quite a few stories up and he asked what it would feel like if we jumped. It catapulted us into a conversation about the value of life, the need for thrill, the purpose of existence- stuff I've loved since I was a teenager. It was an enthralling conversation, we laughed, we drank and I went back home with my friends. ⁣ ⁣ After that night, everytime we would hang out, we would find ourselves cornering away from the crowd and delving deep into an existential conversation. There would be some spiritual question or dilemma plagueing him that would get my gears going. He was a refreshing beat amongst my friends in/of the industry and I found our heated arguments and chats characteristic of the curious mind that he had. Of course, we would make fun of each other's appetite for mental masturbation. We'd laugh about our midnight epiphanies and then go our separate ways till we bumped into each other again. ⁣ ⁣ I won't say we were close. But I do feel very confused today. He came across as a self-aware, thoughtful person. He was inquisitive, full of questions but not in a reclusive, dejected way. He was different from all the other jaded famous people I met because he had all this energy and optimism. Never flashy, very respectful. And fun. I recall seeing a #bucketlist he had put out on his feed & thinking it was ambitious to say the least but also very philanthropic, interesting. This picture is from when I dressed up as #ZiggyStardust for my dear friend @aditiyasinghart's birthday and Sushant was one of the few people to recognise my #cosplay & jump into a #DavidBowie rant. He had good taste, I thought he was cool. ⁣ ⁣ I just cannot wrap my head around what's happened. I don't know the words he used in his head. I wish he had a bouncing board to stop him in his tracks. It just goes to show that the strongest, woke-est, most stable individuals can be at-risk mentally. The calmest minds can snap and NOBODY is an island. @sushantsinghrajput was not an island. Some timely help could've prevented this. Ask yourself, do you need to talk?⁣ ⁣

A post shared by Ayesha Kapoor Adlakha (@ayeshaadlakha) on

अपने पोस्ट में अर्चना ने लिखा है, 'मैं सुशांत से पहली बार उनके बांद्रा स्थित घर पर मिली थी, जहां हमने सुसाइड पर चर्चा की थी। हम दोनों बालकनी से नीचे की तरफ देख रहे थे, तो सुशांत ने पूछा कि कैसा होगा अगर हम यहां से नीचे कूद जाएं। इसके बाद मैंने उनसे उनकी रियल लाइफ पर बात करना शुरू कर दिया। जहां हमने चर्चा कि कैसे जिंदगी को मजेदार बनाया जा सकता है, हम दोनों के बीच काफी अच्छी बातचीत हुई थी। हमने बातें कीं, हंसे, साथ में ड्रिंक की और फिर मैं अपने दोस्तों के साथ वापस अपने घर आ गई,' अर्चना ने अपने पोस्ट में और भी कई बातें लिखी हैं।

sushant

मुंबई पुलिस इस मामले पर जांच कर रही है, रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक एक्टर ने तीन दिन पहले ही घर में मौजूद स्टाफ को सैलरी दी थी। सुशांत ने यह भी कहा था कि वह रख लें क्योंकि आगे वह उन्हें सैलरी नहीं दे पाएंगे। इंडस्ट्री से जुड़े कई लोग नेपोटिज्म को सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के निधन का जिम्मेदार ठहरा रहे हैं। वहीं एक्टर के निधन के बाद से ही पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी है और अभी तक करीब 13 लोगों के बयान दर्ज कर चुकी है, इनमें एक्टर की कथित गर्लफ्रेंड रिया चक्रवर्ती भी शामिल हैं।

Tags
